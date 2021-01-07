2017 Kia Sportage

+ taxes & licensing
Don't miss out on this fully loaded Kia Sportage. This is a one owner car that has been extraordinarily well cared for.
This very capable SUV has been well cared for and it shows all around. It has just passed through our rigorous inspection process, has been freshly serviced and is ready for a new home.
This Sportage is very well equipped:
- All Wheel Drive with Differential Lock
- Two sets of rims with excellent all season and winter tires
- Huge Panoramic Sunroof
- Automatic Climate Control
- Heated AND Cooled Seats
- Heated, Leather, Multi Function Steering Wheel
- Driver Assist Safety Features
- Much more...
We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.
Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations.
Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.
