2017 Kia Sportage

70,156 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

SX AWD ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

2017 Kia Sportage

SX AWD ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,156KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6475108
  Stock #: 1483
  VIN: KNDPRCA69H7263390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1483
  • Mileage 70,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss out on this fully loaded Kia Sportage. This is a one owner car that has been extraordinarily well cared for.

This very capable SUV has been well cared for and it shows all around. It has just passed through our rigorous inspection process, has been freshly serviced and is ready for a new home.

This Sportage is very well equipped:

- All Wheel Drive with Differential Lock

- Two sets of rims with excellent all season and winter tires

- Huge Panoramic Sunroof

- Automatic Climate Control

- Heated AND Cooled Seats

- Heated, Leather, Multi Function Steering Wheel

- Driver Assist Safety Features

- Much more...

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

