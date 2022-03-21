$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2017 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD
Location
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
125,484KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8717843
- Stock #: 9469C
- VIN: JM3KFBCL1H0169469
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 9469C
- Mileage 125,484 KM
Vehicle Description
60 POINT INSPECTION WITH A NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY, $250 PREPAID VISA AND A FULL TANK OF GAS. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE.
We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 34 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance; you will not be disappointed!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Theft
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
