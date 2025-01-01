Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

136,298 KM

Details Description

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12627897

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 12627897
  2. 12627897
  3. 12627897
  4. 12627897
  5. 12627897
  6. 12627897
  7. 12627897
Contact Seller

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,298KM
VIN JM1BN1W32H1149260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 8011a
  • Mileage 136,298 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth 125,148 KM $22,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless | for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless | 75,486 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth | Keyless for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth | Keyless 41,760 KM $26,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,991

+ taxes & licensing>

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2017 Mazda MAZDA3