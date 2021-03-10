Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

20,641 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Certified

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,641KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6786572
  Stock #: 5062C
  VIN: JM1BN1W39H1105062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 20,641 KM

Vehicle Description

UNBELIEVABLE! STOP SCROLLING NOW! 2017 MAZDA 3 GT SEDAN. ONLY 20641KMS. 4 CYLINDER AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, AM/FM CD PLAYER, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND SO MUCH MORE. LIKE NEW CONDITION. MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE OWNED WITH 160 POINT INSPECTION, NO CHARGE 7 YEAR OR 140,000KM POWERTAIN WARRANTY FROM ORIGINAL INSERVICE DATE, CARFAX REPORT, 30 DAY OR 3000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE, INTEREST RATES AS LOW AS .99%. CALL TODAY BEFORE THIS ONE GETS AWAY FROM YOU.

We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 30 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance;  you will not be disappointed!   

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anti-Theft
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Onboard Computer
Back-Up Camera
Alarm System
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

