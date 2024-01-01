$19,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
Location
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
902-455-0566
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,759KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB5HU223757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T203516A
- Mileage 134,759 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
