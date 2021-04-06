Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

63,183 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
E400 4MATIC ACCIDENT FREE / BENZ SERVICE RECORDS / FULLY LOADED

63,183KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6941341
  • Stock #: 1524
  • VIN: WDDZF6GB1HA158004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Key options;

Heads Up Display
Dual sunroof
Heated steering wheel
360° CAM with self parking
AMG STYLING
Premium Sound System
Active land keep assist
Adaptive Cruise Control Plus (DISTRONIC PLUS)
Driving Assistant Package Plus
Apple Carplay & Android Auto


We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Panoramic Sunroof
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Executive Package
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Assisted Braking
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Birds Eye View Camera
Self Parking / Park Assist
Self Braking
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

