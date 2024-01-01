Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES FUN AND EXCITING! 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.Rally Red Metallic 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES FUN AND EXCITING! FWD CVT I4Steele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Lancer drivers often report pleasing handling reflexes, strong safety ratings, solid performance, and overall value as key factors in their satisfaction. Mileage, on-board space, and a laid-back highway ride are also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

133,366 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

  1. 11340535
  2. 11340535
  3. 11340535
  4. 11340535
Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,366KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS4702
  • Mileage 133,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES FUN AND EXCITING! 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.Rally Red Metallic 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES FUN AND EXCITING! FWD CVT I4Steele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Lancer drivers often report pleasing handling reflexes, strong safety ratings, solid performance, and overall value as key factors in their satisfaction. Mileage, on-board space, and a laid-back highway ride are also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2022 Ford EcoSport SES for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Ford EcoSport SES 14,062 KM $32,864 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 177,453 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan SE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 39,511 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer