$13,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PS4702
- Mileage 133,366 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES FUN AND EXCITING! 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.Rally Red Metallic 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES FUN AND EXCITING! FWD CVT I4Steele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Lancer drivers often report pleasing handling reflexes, strong safety ratings, solid performance, and overall value as key factors in their satisfaction. Mileage, on-board space, and a laid-back highway ride are also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)
Call Dealer
902-405-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-405-1177