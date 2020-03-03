Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE 7 YEARS OF WARRANTY REMAINING BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE 7 YEARS OF WARRANTY REMAINING BLUETOOTH

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

  1. 4700457
  2. 4700457
Contact Seller

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,967KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4700457
  • Stock #: S20064A
  • VIN: ML32A4HJ1HH003094
Exterior Colour
Titanium Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2017 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE 7 YEARS OF WARRANTY REMAINING AND ONLY 40,000KM! FEATURING BLUETOOTH, FOG LIGHTS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, AIR CONDITIONING AND KEYLESS ENTRY!



*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2013 Honda CR-V EX-L
 87,456 KM
$15,666 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V Tour...
 71,444 KM
$25,284 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 6 Series 65...
 36,844 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Send A Message