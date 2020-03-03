Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

Contact Seller

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,189KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4811577
  • Stock #: S20143A
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX0HZ605533
Exterior Colour
Labrador Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2017 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER 7 YEARS OF WARRANTY REMAINING!! BACKUP CAMERA, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, HEATED SEATS AND MORE!

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 29,664 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Tacoma
 219,057 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Color...
 154,055 KM
$12,788 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Send A Message