Menu
Account
Sign In
GREAT LOW PRICE!2017 Nissan Qashqai SV HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.2017 Nissan Qashqai SV HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHCSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* The Qashqais high-end features were sometimes-pricey add-ons, but most owners say theyre worth the investment, with the parking camera system and premium stereo system in particular being among the favourites. Compact manoeuvrability and all-weather confidence were noted, as were approachable safety and connectivity features. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Nissan Qashqai

175,450 KM

Details Description

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,450KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N625400A
  • Mileage 175,450 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT LOW PRICE!2017 Nissan Qashqai SV HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.2017 Nissan Qashqai SV HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHCSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* The Qashqai's high-end features were sometimes-pricey add-ons, but most owners say they're worth the investment, with the parking camera system and premium stereo system in particular being among the favourites. Compact manoeuvrability and all-weather confidence were noted, as were approachable safety and connectivity features. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Fredericton, NB
2021 Honda CR-V LX 102,695 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Base for sale in Fredericton, NB
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Base 75,434 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento EX for sale in Gander, NL
2019 Kia Sorento EX 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Qashqai