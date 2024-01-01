$12,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SV
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N625400A
- Mileage 175,450 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT LOW PRICE!2017 Nissan Qashqai SV HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.2017 Nissan Qashqai SV HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L DOHCSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* The Qashqai's high-end features were sometimes-pricey add-ons, but most owners say they're worth the investment, with the parking camera system and premium stereo system in particular being among the favourites. Compact manoeuvrability and all-weather confidence were noted, as were approachable safety and connectivity features. Source: autoTRADER.ca
