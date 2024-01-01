$15,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SL Platinum
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N628473A
- Mileage 107,635 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2017 Nissan Rogue SL LEATHER | SUNROOF AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Red 2017 Nissan Rogue SL LEATHER | SUNROOF AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca
