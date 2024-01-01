Menu
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr GTS, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

2017 Porsche Macan

112,479 KM

Details Description

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Used
112,479KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr GTS, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

2017 Porsche Macan