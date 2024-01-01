$41,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Porsche Macan
GTS
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,479KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,479 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr GTS, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183
