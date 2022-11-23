$29,877+ tax & licensing
$29,877
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-455-0566
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
57,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9351280
- Stock #: N310428A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 57,184 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Remote Keyless Entry
Carpet Floor Covering
Fog Lamps
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Class IV Hitch Receiver
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen Remote USB Port - Charge Only Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Steele Auto Group
Halifax Chrysler
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8