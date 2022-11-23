Menu
2017 RAM 1500

155,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

OUTDOORSMAN

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

155,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9409210
  • Stock #: NB88810A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat2017 Ram 1500 SLT4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Monotone Paint Application w/Outdoorsman
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS W/APD
Black Tubular Side Steps w/AP1
MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers Body Colour Fender Flares
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Semi-Gloss Black Hub Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Door Handles Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Painted Front Bumper P...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
