Recent Arrival!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat2017 Ram 3500 SLT4WD 6-Speed Automatic 6.7L Cummins I6 TurbodieselVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2017 RAM 3500

188,138 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 3500

12555590

2017 RAM 3500

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,138KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R3LLXHG530551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Start System
Park-Sense rear park assist system

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Clearance Lamps
Spray-in bedliner

Safety

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
220-Amp Alternator

Additional Features

9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Granite Crystal Metallic
TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD -inc: Firestone Brand Tires
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
GVWR: 5 579 KGS (12 300 LBS)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL (STD)
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: Remote USB Port - Charge Only Rearview Mirror w/Microphone 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details GPS Antenna Input
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Glove Box Lamp Universal Garage Door Open...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Front Bumper Sight Shields GVWR: 5 579 kgs (...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler Storage Tray

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

2017 RAM 3500