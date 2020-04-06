Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

  1. 4860756
  2. 4860756
  3. 4860756
  4. 4860756
  5. 4860756
  6. 4860756
  7. 4860756
  8. 4860756
  9. 4860756
  10. 4860756
  11. 4860756
  12. 4860756
  13. 4860756
  14. 4860756
  15. 4860756
  16. 4860756
Contact Seller

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,388KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4860756
  • Stock #: 450170A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1HC854417
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

2017 Toyota Corolla SE EXTRA SNOW TIRES AND RIMS, equipped with heated front seats, backup camera, keyless entry, bluetooth, toyota safety sensing, half leather half cloth sport seats, climate control, fog lights, alloy wheels and much much more. This vehicle will go through an 87 point inspection and will be fully reconditioned and ready to go. Be the first to book a test drive at Colonial Honda. We can even bring the vehicle to you!

Remainder of Factory Warranty. Extended Warranties Available
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 52,409 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX
 136,250 KM
$10,915 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord Sp...
 64,881 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-1940

Send A Message