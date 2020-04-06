2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-453-1940
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459
2017 Toyota Corolla SE EXTRA SNOW TIRES AND RIMS, equipped with heated front seats, backup camera, keyless entry, bluetooth, toyota safety sensing, half leather half cloth sport seats, climate control, fog lights, alloy wheels and much much more. This vehicle will go through an 87 point inspection and will be fully reconditioned and ready to go. Be the first to book a test drive at Colonial Honda. We can even bring the vehicle to you!
Remainder of Factory Warranty. Extended Warranties Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6