Rare opportunity to get a like new 2018 BMW M4 in superb condition. This beast has the coveted COMPETITION PACKAGE, which provides more power, a sport exhaust system, refined stability and traction control settings and 20 inch rims. It ialso has the Driver Assistance Package. A must have these days...
This M4 was owned and meticulously cared for by a mature professional and has a CLEAN CARFAX. It has just passed through our rigorous inspection process and is ready for its next owner. Full factory warranty until March 2023 and extended warranties are available once the factory warranty expires that can provide an additional 4 years and 80,000 kms of peace of mind.
This M4 is very well equipped with:
- M Competition Package (Power up to 444bhp, 4.2secs to 62mph)
- Competition package Sport Exhaust
- Competition Package 20 inch rims
- M Double Clutch transmission
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Adaptive Headlights
- Factory Navigation
- BMW Heads Up Display
- High Beam Assist
- Lane Change Warning
- Driver Assistance Package (Active Cruise Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Collision Warning and more...)
- Harmon Kardon Premium Audio
- Telephony with Wireless Charging
- Apple CarPlay / Wifi hotspot
- Power, Leather, Heated, M Sport Seats
- Cruise Control
- Rear View Camera
- So much more...
Fresh inspection and service done at local BMW dealership!
We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.
Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations.
Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.
