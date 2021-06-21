Menu
2018 BMW M4

35,395 KM

Details Description Features

$71,990

+ tax & licensing
$71,990

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

2018 BMW M4

2018 BMW M4

Coupe **COMPETITION** / NO ACCIDENTS

2018 BMW M4

Coupe **COMPETITION** / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

$71,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,395KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7418669
  Stock #: 1573
  VIN: WBS4Y9C57JAC86765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Austin Yellow Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Merino Leather, extended
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1573
  • Mileage 35,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare opportunity to get a like new 2018 BMW M4 in superb condition. This beast has the coveted COMPETITION PACKAGE, which provides more power, a sport exhaust system, refined stability and traction control settings and 20 inch rims. It ialso has the Driver Assistance Package. A must have these days...

This M4 was owned and meticulously cared for by a mature professional and has a CLEAN CARFAX. It has just passed through our rigorous inspection process and is ready for its next owner. Full factory warranty until March 2023 and extended warranties are available once the factory warranty expires that can provide an additional 4 years and 80,000 kms of peace of mind.

This M4 is very well equipped with:

- M Competition Package (Power up to 444bhp, 4.2secs to 62mph)

- Competition package Sport Exhaust

- Competition Package 20 inch rims

- M Double Clutch transmission

- Adaptive M Suspension

- Adaptive Headlights

- Factory Navigation

- BMW Heads Up Display

- High Beam Assist

- Lane Change Warning

- Driver Assistance Package (Active Cruise Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Collision Warning and more...)

- Harmon Kardon Premium Audio

- Telephony with Wireless Charging

- Apple CarPlay / Wifi hotspot 

- Power, Leather, Heated, M Sport Seats

- Cruise Control

- Rear View Camera

- M Competition Package

- So much more...

Fresh inspection and service done at local BMW dealership! 

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

