3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
*Recent Arrival!**2018 BMW M4 RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.0L I6*Steele certified receive 50% off oil changes and MVI's plus free wash with every service for life!4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Seats w/Driver Memory, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Integration w/Bluetooth, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" x 9.0" Fr/19" x 10.0" Rr Black.*Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!*Certification Program Details: We will perform an in depth 85-point vehicle inspection and road test. Two year motor vehicle Inspection including wheel alignment check. New windshield wiper blades. Four wheel brake service. Professional interior and exterior detailing, supreme internal engine cleaning, full synthetic oil and filter change, vehicle sterilization process, fuel additive, 4 months free roadside assistance coverage.**Vehicles with 80,000km or less at point of sale have a $5000 engine warranty* vehicles with 80,000- 160,000km at time of sale have a 2500.00 limited lifetime engine warranty*.Our Steele certified vehicles are held to a higher standard, wearable items like tires require a minimum of 5/32 of tread compared to the 2/32 required for motor vehicle safety standards. as well brake linings must be at least 4.5 mm remaining where motor vehicle standards are 1.6 mm.Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 41 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 2000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Steele Mitsubishi, 3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K4X6.
