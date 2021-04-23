Menu
2018 BMW X5

68,377 KM

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35d DIESEL/MSPORT/ACTIVE SAFETY

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35d DIESEL/MSPORT/ACTIVE SAFETY

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

68,377KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6990293
  • Stock #: 1532
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C55J0Y17272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK DAKOTA LEATHER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1532
  • Mileage 68,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful BMW X5 DIESEL. Clean CARFAX and no accidents! Fully loaded!!!

This amazing SUV was very well cared for and has just passed through our rigorous certification process. It has been freshly serviced with new synthetic oil and a fresh 2 year MVI. Ready for a new owner...

This X3 is very well equipped:

- DIESEL

- M SPORT PACKAGE

- All Wheel Drive

- Leather, Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel (Heated as well)

- Comfort Access System

- Huge Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated front and rear seats

- Back up camera and parking sensors

- Factory Navigation

- High Beam Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Driving Assistant

- BMW Heads UP Display

- Premium Audio

- So much more...

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
SPORT PACKAGE
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Off lease
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Executive Package
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Single Owner
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Assisted Braking
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Birds Eye View Camera
Self Parking / Park Assist
Self Braking
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

