2018 BMW X5

$49,990 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 3 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6990293

6990293 Stock #: 1532

1532 VIN: 5UXKS4C55J0Y17272

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Space Grey Metallic

Interior Colour BLACK DAKOTA LEATHER

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1532

Mileage 68,377 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Luxury Package PREMIUM PACKAGE Fully loaded Off lease BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Tech Package Executive Package LED Lights Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Front Sensors Apple Car Play LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Single Owner Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Assisted Braking Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Premium Interior Trim Level Birds Eye View Camera Self Parking / Park Assist Self Braking HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.