2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8. 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black Cloth. 103,112 KM. $29,990 + tax & licensing. Steele Auto Group, 3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2, 902-982-3808.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

103,112 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 103,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!White2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black Cloth.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500