$44,500+ tax & licensing
$44,500
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
66,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8593406
- Stock #: NL00502A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,660 KM
Vehicle Description
8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2