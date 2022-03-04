Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

66,660 KM

Details Description Features

$44,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,500

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 8593406
  2. 8593406
Contact Seller

$44,500

+ taxes & licensing

66,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8593406
  • Stock #: NL00502A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,660 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Buick Regal GS
 13,337 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA2 GX
 125,286 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 66,660 KM
$44,500 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory