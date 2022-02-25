Menu
2018 Dodge Charger

97,912 KM

Details Description Features

$30,877

+ tax & licensing
$30,877

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-455-0566

2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

GT

2018 Dodge Charger

GT

Location

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

$30,877

+ taxes & licensing

97,912KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8298537
  Stock #: H71602A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Top reasons for buying from Halifax Chrysler: Live Market Value Pricing, No Pressure Environment, State Of The Art facility, Mopar Certified Technicians, Convenient Location, Best Test Drive Route In City, Full Disclosure. Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection, 2 Years Fresh MVI, Brake Inspection, Tire Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Free Carfax Report, Vehicle Professionally Detailed. Here at Halifax Chrysler, we are committed to providing excellence in customer service and will ensure your purchasing experience is second to none! Visit us at 12 Lakelands Boulevard in Bayers Lake, call us at 902-455-0566 or visit us online at www.halifaxchrysler.com *** We do our best to ensure vehicle specifications are accurate. It is up to the buyer to confirm details.***

Vehicle Features

Power Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD)
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot/Memory Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Steering Wheel-Mounted Shift Control Sport Mode Exterior Mirror...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

