Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Shadow Black2018 Ford EcoSport SE4WD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDIVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2018 Ford EcoSport

17,379 KM

Details Description Features

$30,259

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12946052

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$30,259

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,379KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6P1ULXJC231039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,379 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Shadow Black2018 Ford EcoSport SE4WD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDIVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Equipment Group 200A
REMOTE START SYSTEM (DEALER INSTALLED)
KEYLESS-ENTRY KEYPAD (DEALER INSTALLED)
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2025 Ford Escape Active for sale in Halifax, NS
2025 Ford Escape Active 18,299 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Corner Brook, NL
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L 75,844 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic COUPE SPORT for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2019 Honda Civic COUPE SPORT 97,850 KM $17,988 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,259

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 Ford EcoSport