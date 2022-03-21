Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

71,145 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 8813015
  2. 8813015
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,145KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8813015
  • Stock #: NB15730A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NB15730A
  • Mileage 71,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, SE AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST -inc: active grille shutters (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 495 KM
$54,988 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 44,950 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic
2021 Audi A4 Sedan P...
 23,595 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory