Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2018 Ford Escape

67,423 KM

Details Description Features

$15,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SE | Keyless | Cam | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE | Keyless | Cam | Heated Seats

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$15,994

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,423KM
VIN 1FMCU0GDXJUC95947

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,423 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS | Sunroof | heated seats | Cam | Keyless for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS | Sunroof | heated seats | Cam | Keyless 29,622 KM $24,993 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE | Keyless | Cam | Heated Seats for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Ford Escape SE | Keyless | Cam | Heated Seats 67,423 KM $15,994 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Heated Seats | Cam | Keyless | fwd for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Heated Seats | Cam | Keyless | fwd 84,501 KM $19,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,994

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape