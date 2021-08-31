Menu
2018 Ford Escape

44,633 KM

Details

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

44,633KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7827870
  Stock #: E14277A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Interior Colour MED LIGHT STONE LTHR
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, SEL 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

Equipment Group 300A
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
BLUE METALLIC
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD)
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE -inc: Navigation System Power Panoramic Vista Roof
ROOF RACK CROSSBARS (2) -inc: Black
FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE -inc: Auto High-Beam Headlamps Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning brake support BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) cross-traffic alert Lane-Keeping System lane-keeping alert ...
1.5L ECOBOOST CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: class II hitch receiver Max towing 2 000 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
