$29,994 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 8 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9793048

9793048 Stock #: 1490C

1490C VIN: 1FMCU9J98JUC81490

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 60,837 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels tinted windows HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Power Tailgate Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Alarm System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Telescopic Steering Wheel Rainsensing wipers Security Anti-Theft Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Sirius Radio Telematics Subwoofer Sun Roof Electric Mirrors Rear Heating USB port Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Automatic day-night rearview mirror Driver Electric Seat Rear-Window Wiper Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

