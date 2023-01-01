Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

60,837 KM

Details Description Features

$29,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60,837KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9793048
  • Stock #: 1490C
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J98JUC81490

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,837 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE VEHICLE! 2018 FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC WITH POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER, SIRIOUS XM RADIO, NAVIGATION, FORD SYNC, DRIVER'S INFORMATION CENTER, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER DRIVER'S SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, POWER SUNROOF, ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, ALUMINUM WHEELS, LANE CHANGE ALERT, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH FACTORY INSTALLED REMOTE START, KEYLESS STARTER AND MUCH MORE!

60 POINT INSPECTION WITH A NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY, $100 GAS CARD AND A FULL TANK OF GAS. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE.

NO SURPRISE PRICING

We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 36 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance;  you will not be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers

Security

Anti-Theft

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Telematics
Subwoofer
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From City Mazda

2019 Honda Civic SED...
 56,751 KM
$25,494 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru XV Cross...
 18,751 KM
$29,494 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT w...
 87,501 KM
$30,494 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory