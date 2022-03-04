Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

45,562 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

XLT

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8585867
  • Stock #: NA52543A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black w/Fire Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 45,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, XLT 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Vehicle Features

Twin-Panel Moonroof
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS III)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (44C) -inc: paddle shifters
XLT TECHNOLOGY FEATURE BUNDLE -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO) Voice-Activated Navigation System Radio: Premium Audio w/Single-CD Player AM/FM MP3 capability premium sound system w/9 speakers speed-compensated volume and SIRIUS XM radio...
XLT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Magnetic Metallic Painted Grille sideview mirror caps and liftgate appliques Floor Mats w/Unique Badging (1st & 2nd Row) Wheels: 20" Magnetic Metallic-Painted 10-Spoke Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW Black Body Side Cladding...
EBONY BLACK W/FIRE ORANGE PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: perforated Miko sueded cloth inserts and Foxfire contrasting scrim Ebony Black leather-trimmed bolsters and Fire Orange contrasting stitching 10-way power driver's seat w/power...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

