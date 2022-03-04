2018 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 5 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8585867

8585867 Stock #: NA52543A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony Black w/Fire Orange

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 45,562 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Twin-Panel Moonroof INGOT SILVER METALLIC TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS III) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (44C) -inc: paddle shifters XLT TECHNOLOGY FEATURE BUNDLE -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO) Voice-Activated Navigation System Radio: Premium Audio w/Single-CD Player AM/FM MP3 capability premium sound system w/9 speakers speed-compensated volume and SIRIUS XM radio... XLT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Magnetic Metallic Painted Grille sideview mirror caps and liftgate appliques Floor Mats w/Unique Badging (1st & 2nd Row) Wheels: 20" Magnetic Metallic-Painted 10-Spoke Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW Black Body Side Cladding... EBONY BLACK W/FIRE ORANGE PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: perforated Miko sueded cloth inserts and Foxfire contrasting scrim Ebony Black leather-trimmed bolsters and Fire Orange contrasting stitching 10-way power driver's seat w/power...

