$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
BASE
2018 Ford F-150
BASE
Location
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
902-455-0566
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N599340A
- Mileage 125,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
Steele Auto Group
Halifax Chrysler
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
2018 Ford F-150