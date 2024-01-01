Menu
Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

2018 Ford F-150

125,100 KM

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

Other / Unsure Condition

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N599340A
  • Mileage 125,100 KM

Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

1-888-793-6264
