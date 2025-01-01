$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,439KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFX1E50JKD61847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,439 KM
Vehicle Description
Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 197 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
