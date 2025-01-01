Menu
Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L

2018 Ford F-150

147,439 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

12111290

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,439KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFX1E50JKD61847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,439 KM

Vehicle Description

Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 197 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

