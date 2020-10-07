Menu
2018 Ford F-150

95,369 KM

$35,540

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

95,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5873226
  Stock #: C12973A
  VIN: 1FTFW1EG3JFD56025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 95,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Magnetic Metallic2018 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin TurbochargedVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.Certified.Ford Certified Details:* CARFAX® Vehicle History Report. Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM® Select+ Trial Subscription* 12-month or 20,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage* 172-Point Inspection* Get As Low As 1.9% APR Financing on Ford Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles* Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a yearALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you're in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We're confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
