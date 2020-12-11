Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

63,096 KM

Details Description Features

$35,533

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,533

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$35,533

+ taxes & licensing

63,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6340832
  • Stock #: C13249A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 63,096 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/164

Vehicle Features

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
SHADOW BLACK
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic high-gloss painted pockets Tires: P...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 100 lbs Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Scre...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 74,050 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE
 84,500 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 3500...
 53,195 KM
$48,500 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory