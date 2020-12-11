FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic high-gloss painted pockets Tires: P...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 100 lbs Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Scre...
