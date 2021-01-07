Menu
2018 Ford F-150

42,085 KM

$70,549

+ tax & licensing
$70,549

+ taxes & licensing

902-982-3808

Lariat

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

42,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6517383
  Stock #: E13362A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,085 KM

Vehicle Description

10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Vehicle Features

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
SHADOW BLACK
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
WHEELS: 20" CHROME-LIKE PVD
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport (STD)
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
TIRES: P275/55R20 OWL A/T -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY -inc: Radio: B&O Play Premium Audio System single-cd w/SiriusXM satellite radio 10 speakers and subwoofer Automatic High Beam w/Rain-Sensing Wipers Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory Heated Wiper Park Lar...
LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: 2 chrome front tow hooks Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust Chrome Angular Running Board Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD Bright Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille Chrome Skull Caps on Exte...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

