2018 Ford F-150

47 KM

Details Description Features

$48,774

+ tax & licensing
$48,774

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$48,774

+ taxes & licensing

47KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7007804
  • Stock #: 21P111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 47 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

3.55 Axle Ratio
Equipment Group 300A Base
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
SHADOW BLACK
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to 11 100 lbs Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver configurable Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver...
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST -inc: trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver configurable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

