Equipment Group 300A Base

SHADOW BLACK

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport (STD)

3.31 AXLE RATIO (STD)

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to 11 100 lbs Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver configurable Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver...