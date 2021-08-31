Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio

MAGNETIC

TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport (STD)

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan

XTR PACKAGE -inc: 2 chrome front tow hooks Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/T Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD XTR 4x4 Decal Chrome 2-Bar S...