2018 Ford F-150

103,984 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

103,984KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7771515
  • Stock #: E13472A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # E13472A
  • Mileage 103,984 KM

Vehicle Description

10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Ecoboost 3.5L V6

Vehicle Features

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
MAGNETIC
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport (STD)
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
XTR PACKAGE -inc: 2 chrome front tow hooks Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/T Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD XTR 4x4 Decal Chrome 2-Bar S...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 100 lbs Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Scre...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

