2018 Ford F-150

44,061 KM

Details Description Features

$38,000

+ tax & licensing
$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

44,061KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8496366
  Stock #: PS2419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # PS2419
  • Mileage 44,061 KM

Vehicle Description

Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

