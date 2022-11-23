Menu
2018 Ford F-150

85,622 KM

Details Description Features

$58,659

+ tax & licensing
$58,659

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

85,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9409198
  • Stock #: NB55761A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Oxford White2018 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Spray-in bedliner
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Oxford White
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR -inc: Manually telescoping w/black skull caps and LED puddle lamps
BLACK SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders storage newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport (STD)
3.31 AXLE RATIO (STD)
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOTLIGHTS -inc: LED puddle lamps
TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic high-gloss painted pockets Tires: P...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 100 lbs Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Scre...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

