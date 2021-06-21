Menu
2018 Ford Focus

98,000 KM

$12,954

+ tax & licensing
$12,954

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

SEL

2018 Ford Focus

SEL

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$12,954

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7526241
  Stock #: 21P098A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mid-Size Cars, SEL Hatch, 6-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP 250A
BLUE METALLIC
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift (SST w/thumb switch on gear shifter) (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 (STD)
CHARCOAL BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way manual driver (up/down fore/aft recline) 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft recline) and 2-way removable adjustable head restraints
SEL PLUS BLACK PACK -inc: Black Headlamp Bezels Rear Spoiler Gloss Black Upper Grille Wheels: 17" Black Gloss Aluminum Black Exterior Side Mirrors Black Fog Lamp Bezels chrome ring
WINTER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors 3-Point Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats All-Weather Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

