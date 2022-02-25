Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

119,760 KM

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

SE

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

119,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8451417
  • Stock #: BO9696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, SE FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT (STD)

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
