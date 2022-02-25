2018 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 7 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8451417

8451417 Stock #: BO9696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # BO9696

Mileage 119,760 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.