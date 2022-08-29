Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

7,349 KM

$33,228

+ tax & licensing
$33,228

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

SE

SE

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$33,228

+ taxes & licensing

7,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9326146
  • Stock #: PS9350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PALLADIUM WHITE GOLD METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,349 KM

Vehicle Description

White Gold Metallic2018 Ford Fusion SEFWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 6-Speed Automatic.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trunk cargo net
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: Engine Block Heater
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability
WHEELS: 18" MACHINE-FACED ALUMINUM -inc: magnetic painted pockets Tires: 18"
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
PALLADIUM WHITE GOLD METALLIC

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
