Subcompact Cars, GT Fastback, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302

2018 Ford Mustang

101,235 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang

12111287

2018 Ford Mustang

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF1J5161102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour ebony cloth sports bucket
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 101,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Cars, GT Fastback, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Interior

All-Weather Floor Mats

Additional Features

Equipment Group 300A
Mini spare wheel & tire
SHADOW BLACK
ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC -inc: Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Remote Start System 3.15 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Ford Mustang