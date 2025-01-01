$33,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford Mustang
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Used
101,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF1J5161102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour ebony cloth sports bucket
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 101,235 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact Cars, GT Fastback, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Interior
All-Weather Floor Mats
Additional Features
Equipment Group 300A
Mini spare wheel & tire
SHADOW BLACK
ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC -inc: Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Remote Start System 3.15 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
