2018 Ford Transit

233,365 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit

VAN BASE

12053881

2018 Ford Transit

VAN BASE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,365KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYR2CM9JKB19545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # TL9545
  • Mileage 233,365 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Z12018 Ford Transit-250 BaseRWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
