Beautiful Honda Civic Touring just in on trade. This fully loaded sedan was owned by an mature couple and was very well cared for. It has passed through our rigorous inspection process and has been freshly serviced
This Touring version of the Civic comes loaded with options:
- turbocharged, 174-horsepower 1.5-litre four-cylinder
- Power, Heated Leather seats
- Factory Navigation with voice control
- Bluetooth telephone integration
- Adaptive cruise control,
- Collision warning thatll apply the brakes if you dont
- Lane assist thatll gently guide you back if you cross the line
- So much more...
We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.
Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations.
Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.
