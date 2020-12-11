Menu
2018 Honda Civic

49,903 KM

Details Description

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Touring Sedan CVT LOADED TOURING/CLEAN CARFAX/FRESH SERVICE

2018 Honda Civic

Touring Sedan CVT LOADED TOURING/CLEAN CARFAX/FRESH SERVICE

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

49,903KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6320265
  Stock #: 1445
  VIN: 2HGFC1F94JH105538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1445
  • Mileage 49,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Honda Civic Touring just in on trade. This fully loaded sedan was owned by an mature couple and was very well cared for. It has passed through our rigorous inspection process and has been freshly serviced

This Touring version of the Civic comes loaded with options:

-  turbocharged, 174-horsepower 1.5-litre four-cylinder

-  Power, Heated Leather seats

-  Factory Navigation with voice control

-  Bluetooth telephone integration

-  Adaptive cruise control,

-  Collision warning thatll apply the brakes if you dont

-  Lane assist thatll gently guide you back if you cross the line

-  So much more...

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.





Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

