Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2018 Honda CR-V

136,621 KM

Details Description

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

136,621KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H83JH122268

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

