2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-453-1940
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459
2018 Honda CR-V EX equipped with keyless entry, remote starter, sunroof, power driver's seat, heated front seats, backup camera, multifunctional centre console storage, maintenance reminder system, A/C, cruise control, Bluetooth and much more.This CR-V will go through a Honda certified 100 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI plus the 7 year 160,000km certified powertrain warranty. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.
Has Extended Warranty. 7 year 160,000km certified powertrain warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6