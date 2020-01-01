LOCATED AT

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street

Halifax B3K-4N9

(902) 453-1940

1 (866) 797-3459



2018 Honda CR-V EX equipped with keyless entry, remote starter, sunroof, power driver's seat, heated front seats, backup camera, multifunctional centre console storage, maintenance reminder system, A/C, cruise control, Bluetooth and much more.This CR-V will go through a Honda certified 100 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI plus the 7 year 160,000km certified powertrain warranty. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.



Has Extended Warranty. 7 year 160,000km certified powertrain warranty

Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Trunk

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

remote start

Intermittent Wipers

Overhead Console Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitoring Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA

Cloth Interior

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Driver Side Airbag

Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.