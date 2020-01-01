Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,682KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4473666
  • Stock #: V20058L
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H51JH111677
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Fairway Honda
30 Confederation Drive
Corner Brook A2H-6T2
(709) 634-8881
1 (877) 373-5681

JUST ARRIVED! 2018 Honda Crv EX with just under 25000 km's, this Crv has an extended warranty from Honda and will be sold as a Honda Certified Preowned vehicle! Pictures coming soon!

Has Extended Warranty. THE REMAINDER OF A 4 YEAR OR 80,000KM'S

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 115,972 KM
$13,993 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 144,200 KM
$8,963 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 111,000 KM
$9,973 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Audi Halifax

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-2834

Send A Message