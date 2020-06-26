+ taxes & licensing
902-453-1940
2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-453-1940
Colonial Honda
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459
This new arrival has gone through the Honda Certification inspection and been fully reconditioned using only genuine Honda parts. It has a new MVI, oil change, 4 new tires, brakes serviced and more! It also has a clean Carfax report available which means it hasn't been in an accident. The 2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD is loaded with features like Apple Carplay/Android auto, backup camera, remote start, power sunroof, heated front seats, power driver seat, rear USB ports, lane watch camera, push button start, alloy wheels, fog lights, climate control, power windows, power locks, Honda sensing safety technology and much much more! This vehicle comes with a Honda Certified 100 point inspection and also comes with a 7 year 160,000 km Certified Powertrain Warranty. Be the first to book a test drive at Colonial Honda. We can even bring the vehicle to the comfort of your own driveway.
Remainder of Factory Warranty.
2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6