2018 Honda CR-V

Beautiful one owner CRV EX-L looking for a new home! This very capable SUV was very well cared for and has just passed through our rigorous certification process. It has been freshly serviced with new synthetic oil and a fresh 2 year MVI.
Very well equipped:
- One owner
- All Wheel Drive
- Legendary Honda reliability
- Lane Departure Assistance
- Power Rear Liftgate
- Cruise Control
- Auto Climate Control
- Backup Camera
- So much more...
We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.
Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations.
Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.
