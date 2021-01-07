Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

62,777 KM

Details Description

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED/LOW KMS

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED/LOW KMS

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

62,777KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6431470
  • Stock #: 1467
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H83JH123856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1467
  • Mileage 62,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful one owner CRV EX-L looking for a new home! This very capable SUV was very well cared for and has just passed through our rigorous certification process. It has been freshly serviced with new synthetic oil and a fresh 2 year MVI.

Very well equipped:

- One owner

- All Wheel Drive

- Legendary Honda reliability

- Lane Departure Assistance

- Power Rear Liftgate

- Cruise Control

- Auto Climate Control

- Backup Camera

- So much more...

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

