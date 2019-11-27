LOCATED AT

2018 Honda Odyssey Touring equipped with leather interior, memory seating, heated steering wheel, backup camera, DVD entertainment system, power sliding doors, navigation, rear air and heat, Bluetooth, A/C and much more.This Odyssey will go through a Honda certified 100 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI plus the 7 year 160,000km certified powertrain warranty. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.



Has Extended Warranty. 7 year 160,000km certified powertrain warranty

Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Sliding Doors

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Rear Air & Heat Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

remote start

Intermittent Wipers

Overhead Console Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Additional Features MP3

Navigation System

BACKUP CAMERA

Auxiliary Audio Jack

DVD Entertainment System

Driver Side Airbag

Leather Wrapped Wheel

Auxilary 12V Outlet

